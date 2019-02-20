Know Kartik Aaryan’s Eternal Love For Cricket & His Favourite Cricketer!

It seems like Kartik Aaryan totally believes in the age-old adage – ‘All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.’ How else does one explain him playing his favourite sport regularly on the sets of Luka Chuppi and that too in the midst of a tight schedule? We all know that Kartik is a football lover, but few know that the actor is a cricket-fanatic and loves to play the sport on the sets as a stress-buster.

Showbiz’s new blue-eyed boy, along with the cast and crew of his upcoming quirky rom-com Luka Chuppi, was in Gwalior shooting for the film. The entire team was on a tight schedule and only had 43 days to complete the shoot. However, Kartik, without compromising on his work or even disrupting the shooting schedule, somehow took time out to indulge in his favourite sport. Undeniably cricket unites the nation and no wonder the sport united the team of the film to come out of their vanity vans and turn the set into a cricket field.

Kartik Aaryan who loves playing the sport initiated the plan every time and made sure everyone joins in. Not just the cast, the actor made sure even the spot boy and the staff and crew get on the field. Obviously, the friendly match put everyone in a good mood and there was a happy vibe on the set.

Interestingly, Kartik splendidly managed his play time, without it interfering with his work schedule. “I am good at multi-tasking you see,” Kartik laughs when quizzed about how he managed to find the time to play on the sets. He further added, “I believe that one should also have some fun while working as it not only lightens the mood but also helps you bond well with everyone. And all those vibrant energies you create also reflect in your work and translates on the screen.”

Recently when Kartik Aaryan was asked on his Twitter Chat, #AskKartik, who’s his favourite cricketer, the actor had promptly replied by saying, ‘Virat Kohli’, “I love playing cricket and obviously whenever I get time between my schedules or shoot, and if there’s a match going on, I make sure I am glued to it. Watching a match and rooting for India, gives me a different high and I love playing it,” says the actor who’s also an avid soccer player and is seen playing football with his celebrity friends every Sunday. Well, looks like this young lad is not only a skilled actor and a great athlete but also a wise fella. Way to go Kartik!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!