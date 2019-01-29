Poster Lagwa Do From Luka Chuppi VS Paisa Yeh Paisa From Total Dhamaal: Which Is A Better Recreation?

The year 2018 created a rage with a long list of recreated versions of Bollywood songs. The songs like Dilbar, Chogada and Aankh Marey to name few, topped the charts. It seems like the trend is not going down anytime soon as today two more recreated versions of popular Bollywood hits from upcoming movies Luka Chuppi and Total Dhamaal are out.

Firstly talking about Luka Chuppi, the recreated version of ‘Ye Khabar Chapwado Akhbar Mein’ is out today. The recreated song titled Poster Lagwa Do features the lead pair – Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak and Aparshakti Khurana. Sung by Mika Singh and Sunanda Sharma, the song is received mix reaction. The original version stars Akshay Kumar and Urmila Matondkar and was crooned by Lalit Sen and Shweta Shetty.

Also, Paisa Yeh Paisa from Total Dhamaal which released today, features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor. The party track with fast-paced beats is revamped with new fun lyrics written by Kunwar Juneja and sung in a sprightful voice by Dev Negi, Subhro Ganguly and Arpita Chakraborty. The original one was crooned by legendary Kishore Kumar and features Rishi Kapoor.

Right from the age of remixes to recreation, Bollywood has seen some harsh remarks coming from the renowned musicians and music lovers for defaming the original versions. Let’s see how these newly released versions fare amongst the viewers.

