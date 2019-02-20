Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office: 40 Days & Still Phenomenal!

Uri – The Surgical Strike is doing phenomenal business at the Box Office with an uninterrupted run. The manner in which it is collecting today is unheard of as even on its 40th day (sixth Tuesday), it collected more than 1 crore.

This is just unheard of and what makes the collections remarkable is the fact that they are on an upswing during the weekdays when typically the numbers go down.

The film brought in 1.40 crore* more and that’s a really huge number considering the fact that there is Gully Boy playing in the vicinity as well. The Aditya Dhar directed film is truly unstoppable with 228.77 crore* already collected, which means Kick lifetime is history. Soon enough the film will go past Simmba lifetime of 240 crore as well and from there its magical journey towards higher milestones will kick start soon.

All Time Blockbuster

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!