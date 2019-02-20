Shah Rukh Khan’s Fake News Controversy: Is He Paying The Price Of Being A Star?

Being a superstar does have lots of drawbacks, especially if someone is straightforward in talks and views. Yes, we are talking about the megastar Shah Rukh Khan, the flamboyant actor known for his on-screen and off-screen persona. Even though Khan is going through a rough patch in a career, he is always in the news; sometimes for good and sometimes for bad reasons. After a heart-wrenching Pulwama attack, the star has again been pulled in the midst of controversy by some undesirable social forces.

When the entire country was numb after the attacks in Pulwama, the news of Shah Rukh Khan providing the financial help to the victims of gas tanker tragedy in Pakistan, spread like wildfire. As the news went viral, there was a rage against the star across the social media platforms. An old video was doing rounds on social media, claiming that Khan donated 45 crores to the victims of Pakistan. After all the unnecessary hoopla, it was learned that the claims were fake and a video was edited from the old clip of India Tv’s news bulletin, exposing the same claim in 2017.

Fake (edited) video:

Real video:

After all the bashing the actor went through, his fans and Bollywood personnel came forward to support the star and spread the awareness about the news.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted, “Just saw some fake news about @iamsrk. I have yet to meet a kinder and more compassionate star – someone who helps people in need without making a noise or using his good deeds for image building. I’m not permitted to say anything but I had to say this – #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK”.

It is a known fact that SRK, who is being trolled as a traitor for not helping the martyrs of Pulwama attack, has lent his helping hands after several tragic incidents like 2015 Chennai floods and last year’s Kerala floods.

Well, in the time of rising jingoism, this could be the price, the star had to pay if he avoids reacting on the fake and absurd news. Sad but true!

