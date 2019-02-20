Gully Boy Box Office Day 6 Early Trends: Kaam Bhaari, Bhaari Kaam, Le Lo Jaankaari!

After a terrific opening weekend, Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy is steady during the weekdays. Catering the limited section of the audience, the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer is performing exceptionally well in the metros.

After passing the Monday test with flying colours by bringing in 8.65 crores, the collections showed a good hold on Tuesday due to the partial holiday of Shiv Jayanti. While the movie remained strong in the circuits like Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru, the collections dipped in mass centers.

As per the early trends, Gully Boy collected 6-8 crores* on Tuesday, taking its 6-day total to 87.10-89.10 crores*. The movie is on the way to cross the 100 crore mark on Thursday.

Speaking about the stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy is a feather in their hat, given the kind of overwhelming applause they are receiving for their breakthrough acts.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy released on 14th February 2019.

The sound of “Apna time aayega” reverberated at the Friedrichstadt-Palast here as Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh rapped away, much to the delight of the packed audience, at the world premiere of the forthcoming film “Gully Boy” at the 2019 Berlin International Film Festival.

“Packed house with the loudest, most passionate cheers. Berlinale gets a taste of the crazy Indian film fan at the world premiere of Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’,” tweeted Smriti Kiran, Creative Director, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, who was present at the screening on Saturday night.

According to Cameron Bailey, Artistic Director, Toronto International Film Festival, a regular at the Berlinale, “Gully Boy” elicited the “biggest cheers” he had heard in “20+ years” at the annual film jamboree here.

