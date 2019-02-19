Gully Boy Box Office: Already Is The 5th Highest Grosser For Ranveer Singh!

The Gen-Y superstar of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh, is enjoying a purple patch in his career. After delivering two biggest box office successes last year, the actor is set to register another mighty hit with Gully Boy. In its 5-day theatrical run, Gully Boy has surpassed six movies in the list of Ranveer’s highest grossing movies.

On Sunday, Gully Boy surpassed Ranveer Singh’s Befikre and on Monday i.e. day 5, with a collection of 81.10 crores, it crossed two more movies including Gunday (76.55 crores) and Dil Dhadakne Do (76.88 crores).

Currently, Gully Boy is the fifth highest grosser for Ranveer Singh and will overtake Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (110 crores) to grab the fourth spot.

As Gully Boy is mainly working in the metros given its niche genre, Gully Boy might end up being the fourth highest grossing movie of the actor in the lifetime run. While 110 crores plus is on the cards, the lifetime collection will eventually depend on the performance of Total Dhamaal, releasing next week.

Actor Ranveer Singh says there was a time when he thought he would never make it big in Bollywood as he had no filmy connections.

“I had a struggle period, my first realisation of becoming a mainstream actor was perhaps a bit far-fetched. It was in the 10th standard. I sort of realised that my dream – after all – may not come true because most of the people around me were from a filmy lineage,” Ranveer said.

The actor looked back at his struggle in his initial days in his acting career during an episode of “Starry Nights 2. Oh!“.

