Gully Boy Box Office Collections Overseas: Ruling The ‘Bahargaon’ Too!

Gully Boy Box Office Collections Overseas: When this Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer was announced, many people had doubts about it connect with the masses. Trade pundits ruled out the single screen performance for the film but everyone has been proved wrong.

What was expected to be a ‘rapping’ centric film, it shines bright with the emotional connect establishing the relatable factor. The movie has collected 81.10 crores till date at the domestic box office. But, apart from the wonders in the country, Gully Boy is rising high at the overseas box office as well.

It has collected approximately 35 crores INR in the overseas market. This is an excellent number and it speaks in volumes regarding the stardom of Ranveer Singh.

On his success, Ranveer said in a statement to IANS: “I’m uncomfortable in these scenarios, in these discussions, people discuss money and I start scratching my head. I feel I should protect myself now more than ever before from these sorts of things. I find myself receding because I don’t know where this will take me, whether it will colour my thinking because I have been a certain way.

“So far it has worked for me, and I hope to continue as the same kind of artiste and very committed to protecting that integrity that I have towards my art, craft, and I don’t want to start with making choices that I have to do with anything other than honesty, that will be the death of me.”

Directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is a story inspired by the slum rappers of Dharavi.

