Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office: BEATS Shah Rukh Khan’s Highest Grossing Film Chennai Express

Uri: The Surgical Strike continues to mint gold at the ticket counters. In fact, the 6th Monday collection has come as a shocker as it turned out to be better than last Friday. With its blockbuster total, the movie surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express at the domestic box office.

Even in its sixth week, Uri: The Surgical Strike is keeping the josh intact amongst the movie buffs. On its 6th Monday, the action-adventure drama added another 1.32 crores, taking its grand total to 227.37 crores. The collections will escalate today, given the partial holiday of Shiv Jayanti. As of now, no one could predict the lifetime business of the movie, as it is continuing the record-breaking spree with a super-strong hold over weekdays and impressive growth during weekends.

With 227.37 crores, Uri: The Surgical Strike has surpassed SRK’s highest grosser Chennai Express (226.70 crores) in India. In coming days it is all set to beat Ranveer Singh’s Simmba (240.22 crores*).

Released on 11th January 2019, Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strike (military attack) by Indian military against the suspected militants in Pakistan occupied Kashmir in 2016.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Uri features Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal and Yami Gautam in key roles.

With “Uri: The Surgical Strike” breaking records worldwide, actress Yami Gautam, who plays an intelligence officer in the film, believes monetary success gives recognition but the long-time impact boils down to the content.

“I feel both good content and great box office go hand in hand. Of course if the film you are a part of becomes a success by its numbers, then you are given a certain amount of recognition. But I feel it all transpires what the film was about and what kind of content it represents,” Yami said in a statement to IANS.

