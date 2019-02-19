Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office (Worldwide): Crosses Ajay Devgn’s Biggest Hit Golmaal Again

After surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express in the domestic market at the box office, Uri: The Surgical Strike has now surpassed Ajay Devgn’s biggest hit, Golmaal Again, with its worldwide collections. Recently, the Vicky Kaushal starrer toppled Hindi Medium in its sixth weekend.

Uri: The Surgical Strike managed a humongous collection of 227.37 crores nett and 268.30 crores gross in India, after adding another 1.32 crores on day 39. In overseas too, the movie received a huge response and collected 43 crores till now.

Uri now stands at the worldwide total of 311.30 crores gross and it has overtaken the Rohit Shetty directorial Golmaal Again (310.67 crores). The movie is set to surpass Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (316.61 crores), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (318 crores) and Ek Tha Tiger (320 crores) during the 7th weekend.

Riding high on the success of “Uri: The Surgical Strike“, actor Vicky Kaushal says he has never cared about following the norms in the film world — whether it is for the protagonist’s part, a secondary part or debuting with a film like “Masaan“.

On “Uri…” and its success, he said: “It’s one of those experiences that have been extremely stimulating and enriching as an actor and as a human being because when you get to wear that uniform to play a character of an Army man, it brings a lot of responsibilities on your shoulders.

“I learned so much about the lives of an Army officer, their families… You just realise the kind of selfless work they are doing for all of us. Their quote is ‘service before self’ and they truly live by that.”

