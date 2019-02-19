Result Of Koimoi Audience Poll 2018: Over the last one and a half months, we conducted the polls for several categories of 2018. A huge number of netizens participated and showed love by voting for their favourite nominees. So without waiting for long, let’s go through the results of the following categories – Favourite Marathi Movie, Favourite Poster, Favourite Bollywood Trailer, Favourite Action Movie and Favourite Playback Singer (Male).

Click here, to go through the entire list of categories.

We have listed the winners below as per your votes! Check it out:

Favourite Marathi Movie

Considering the streak of brilliant movies from the Marathi industry, especially towards the end of the year, the regional category was the newest addition in this year’s poll. The nominees for Favourite Marathi Movie included Gulabjaam, Ani Dr.Kashinath Ghanekar, Naal, Mulshi Pattern, Mumbai Pune Mumbai 3 and Bhaai: Vyakti Kee Valli.

In all 1,126 people participated and with 19.89% (224 votes), Mulshi Pattern emerged as the winner. But it faced a very close fight with Ani Dr.Kashinath Ghanekar, which ended at the 2nd spot by a difference of single vote. The biographical drama secured 19.80% (223 votes). Naal became the third most favourite with 17.58% (198 votes).

Favourite Poster

In the horde of some exciting posters, we nominated some creative and striking ones for this category. The list included Padmaavat, Pari, Sanju, AndhaDhun, Tumbbad, 2.0 and Simmba.

In total 4,762 movie buffs participated in a poll. With 26.08% (1,242 votes), Sanju’s poster was voted as the most favourite. 2.0 secured a second spot with 25.20% (1,200 votes) and Padmaavat managed the third spot with 19.49% (928 votes).

Favourite Bollywood Trailer



Apart from the content of the movie, 2018 also increased the bar of the trailer in Bollywood. We included some of the best in nomination list- Padmaavat, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raid, Pari, Raazi, Sanju, Stree, Badhai Ho, AndhaDhun, 2.0, Pihu and Zero.

About 5,444 people voted for their favourite Bollywood trailer and with 27.96% (1,522 votes) Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero emerged victoriously. It is followed by Sanju’s 16.20% (882 votes) and 2.0’s 15.93% (867 votes).

Favourite Action Movie

In the category of Favourite Action Movie, we nominated Mukkabaaz, Padmaavat, Baaghi 2, Satyameva Jayate, Race 3, Thugs Of Hindostan, Simmba and 2.0.

Sci-Fi action thriller 2.0 emerged as a winner by securing 29.15% (2,394 votes) out of total 8,214 votes. The second spot is grabbed by Baaghi 2 with 22.47% (1,846 votes) and with 13.40% (1,101 votes), Padmaavat ended at the third spot.

Favourite Playback Singer (Male)

In the list of Favourite Playback Singer (Male), we nominated Shivam Pathak for Khalibali (Padmaavat), Arijit Singh for Aaj Se Teri (PadMan) and Tera Yaar Hoon Main (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety), Badshah for Tareefan (Veere Di Wedding), Sukhwinder Singh for Kar Har Maidan Fateh (Sanju), Armaan Malik for Theher Ja (October), Atif Aslam for O Meri Laila (Laila Majnu) and Dekhte Dekhte (Batti Gul Meter Chalu), Ammy Virk and Shahid Mallya for Daryaa (Manmarziyaan), Amit Trivedi for Naina Da Kya Kasoor (AndhaDhun), Abhay Jodhpurkar for Mere Naam Tu (Zero) and Mika Singh for Aankh Marey (Simmba)

The poll garnered a massive response with 12,729 votes in total. With a huge share of 37.21% (4,737 votes), Arijit Singh emerged victorious for Tera Yaar Hoon Main (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety). Debutant Abhay Jodhpurkar is a runner-up with 15.78% (2,009 votes), while Atif Aslam for Dekhte Dekhte (Batti Gul Meter Chalu) got placed at the 3rd spot with 12.62% (1,606 votes).

Congratulations to all the winners!

