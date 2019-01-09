Koimoi’s Audience Poll: Along with the trailer and teaser, the one thing that grabs the eyeballs of the viewers is the poster of the movie. Just like the 1980s and 1990s, the movie poster still holds the importance in Bollywood.

From the hand-painted, over-the-top vintage ones to the present, digitally made, the poster is one important aspect that can hint you about the theme of the movie, with its quirky or a meaningful touch.

Just like the last year, we have made a list of the best Bollywood movie posters of 2018. Take a look:

Padmaavat

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the poster of Padmaavat featuring Ranveer Singh looked grand like his movies. It showcased Ranveer slaying the menacing look as Alauddin Khilji, with an injury mark on his face.

Pari

Being a supernatural horror movie, Pari makers sparked curiosity amongst the movie buffs by releasing a poster, which featured the frightening look of Anushka Sharma with a blood dripping face.

Sanju

The makers of Sanju boosted the hype for the movie during the promotional stage. As it was based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, the makers released the poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor in six different looks of Dutt.

AndhaDhun

Just like the trailer and movie, the posters too were brilliantly made by the makers. The movie revolves around the character of Ayushmann Khurrana, who plays a blind pianist. Though, each and every poster of AndhaDhun has a unique touch to it, the one featuring the broken black wayfarer with a gun, man, piano keys, injection, cat and several other things exuding from it, was the most interesting poster.

Tumbbad

The poster of Tumbbad featuring Sohum Shah and Mohammad Samad in an anxious look was spine-chilling and intriguing at the same time. Also, it well supported the horror mystery theme of the movie.

2.0

Just like the movie, the posters too were visually stunning. The most striking poster was one featuring the side-angled face of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar with flocks of birds in the background. It very much indicated about the face-off between the two giants.

Simmba

The Christmas poster of Simmba featuring Ranveer Singh in a loud avatar with a Santa cap was the quirkiest one. It very much complemented the fun theme of this masala entertainer.

