Koimoi’s Audience Poll: From Sacred Games To Mirzapur; Chose Your Favorite Web Series Of 2018

Koimoi’s Audience Poll: Yes, the scenario, as far as movies are concerned, was pretty amazing in Bollywood. But the digital space, too, touched new heights in 2018. From Sacred Games to Mirzapur, we saw stars stepping their foot in a new direction and towards what probably is the future of the digital arena.

Let’s take a look at a few of the best web series of 2018 and you choose which your favourite from the list remained. Don’t forget to vote in the poll below the mentioned nominees.

1. Sacred Games (Netflix)

Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) is an apathetic yet honest policeman who is burdened under the great shadow of his deceased father, who was known for his integrity and morality in the same field. One night he gets a call from Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) who warns him to save Mumbai else the city will go to dust in 25 days. Anurag Kashyap has achieved Nirvana with Sacred Games. To attain Nirvana one has to follow some simple steps and Kashyap has accomplished every one of them. The first step is – have a right view – the idea of adapting the 2006 novel to celluloid to be helmed by someone like Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane was the start of an enchanting vision that’s finally in front of us.

2. Mirzapur (Amazon Prime Video)

Mirzapur is the city where people talk with guns more than words! Akhananda Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) is the ‘don’ or as they say baahubali of Mirzapur. Dealing in homespun guns & drugs, Kaleen Bhaiya is the Godfather of his people. All starts in an unknown wedding where Munna fires the groom, unknowingly and the case to investigate this goes to Ramakant (Rajesh Tailang). This is not a brilliantly written show (as far as dialogues are concerned), it has its fair share of flaws but also has things that keep the viewers intrigued. It follows a similar template as every mafia movie/show having a powerful goon, a wayward son, a couple of lead heroes admiring the wild-cats, a rebel (lawyer, here), an influential politician and few more than hundred other characters. What makes it different is the portion of entertainment and thrills attached with every episode.

3. Ghoul (Netflix)

Written and directed by Patrick Graham, this miniseries comes packed with a little bit of every sub-genre of horror from thriller to slasher. It’s set in near dystopian future when sectarian violence has reached a crisis point, secret detention centres have been established & a military clampdown is in effect. This is when a shining officer of NPS, a paramilitary force, Nida Rahim (Radhika Apte) gives in her father because she has doubts about his loyalty towards the country.

4. Yeh Meri Family (TVF)

In a very sweet ride down the nostalgia of 90s, creator Sameer Saxena tells a tale of a normal family facing the usual problems. From a soft-hearted dad to a strict mom and cleverer-for-their-age kids, this web series had every ingredient to make a memorable one. Very authentic sets and taking the help of props to indicate the era accelerates the viewing experience.

5. Breathe (Amazon Prime Video)

The story of Breathe revolves around a father who kills organ donors to save the life of his son who needs a heart transplant surgery. Directed by Mayank Sharma, Breathe is an eight-episode gritty psychological thriller which also features Sapna Pabbi and Neelima Kulkarni. The show released in three languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, across 200 countries and territories worldwide on Amazon Prime Original.

6. Little Things S02 (Dice Media, Netflix)

Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal play a young unmarried couple as they navigate the complicated world of relationships, careers and aspirations in the fast-paced city of Mumbai, while always cherishing the little things that make life worth living. The series celebrates the sweet and sour moments of life and their new-age relationship. The series was acquired by the streaming giant, Netflix, after the popularity of its first season. A realistic, relatable and heartwarming story of a young, modern-day relationship that promises to give you all the feels

7. Broken But Beautiful (ALT Balaji)

Broken But Beautiful revolves around two individuals with broken hearts, who find each other and realize that sometimes to fix a broken heart you need pieces of another broken heart. Vikrant Massey plays a character Veer in the city dealing with heartbreak, loss and it also featured Harleen Sethi as Sameera. The show had 11 gripping episodes and was directed by Santosh Singh.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!