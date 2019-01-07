Bharat: Ali Abbas Zafar Has A SPECIAL Announcement For All Salman Khan Fans!

After a spectacular 2018, Bollywood lovers are geared up for some promising stuff in the New Year. One of such anticipated movies is Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, which is scheduled for an Eid release. The movie features a successful pair of superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Amidst much anticipation, there is some interesting news out for all Salmaniacs.

Yesterday, director Ali Abbas Zafar announced the beginning of last shooting schedule for Bharat, making all the fans excited as, after the completion of the shoot, the vast promotional campaign is expected to kick-start.

Ali tweeted, “Last shooting schedule of @Bharat_TheFilm begins today ….

Ab Eid door Nahin :)”.

Last shooting schedule of @Bharat_TheFilm begins today …. Ab Eid door Nahin :) — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) January 7, 2019

A few days back, the director also shared a cryptic tweet about the movie, hinting at the revelation of some important facts about Bharat on a special date in the New Year. The special date most probably could be 26th January (Republic day of India), as the movie is based on the patriotic theme. Here’s what Ali tweeted a few days ago:

“All the @BeingSalmanKhan fans, don’t loose your hearts, it was our conscious decision not to release anything about @Bharat_TheFilm on Bhai’s birthday, we are still shooting the film, Naye saal mein nayi film ki baat karegein , Naam Bharat hai ..date bhi special Hogi”.

Bharat is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

Bharat stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi, among others. It is slated for an Eid release in 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!