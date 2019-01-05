Koimoi’s Audience Poll: In 2018, Bollywood saw few young faces joining the league as the child artists. Though for limited screen time, the young talent made their presence felt with their natural acting. With the effortless performance, they made a remarkable influence in the respective movies.

Vote for your favourite child artist of 2017 from our nominations below:

Aravya Sharma (Rhea in Baaghi 2)

Though the entire movie was based on the character of Rhea portrayed by Aravya Sharma, the actor had a very little screen time. With the limited presence, Aravya impressed the audience with her innocence and grace.

Naisha Khanna (young Naina Mathur in Hichki)

Naisha Khanna played the younger Naina Mathur suffering from Tourette syndrome. In just a few scenes, Naisha emotes the distress from the disorder, very well.

Mohammad Samad (Pandurang in Tumbbad)

Mohammad Samad made his debut way back in 2011 with a movie named Gattu. In Tumbbad, the actor portrayed the character of a gutsy boy, which was aptly delivered due to his superb expressions. Mohammad conquers with his act in the second half of Tumbbad.

Kabir Sajid Shaikh (Bandu in AndhaDhun)

Actor Kabir Sajid Shaikh has featured in popular ads like Good Knight and Britannia Tiger. He also played a role of Pappu in a mini-series named Sex Chat With Pappu and Papa. In AndhaDhun, Kabir portrays a role of Bandu, a mischievous boy who always troubles Akash (Ayushmann Khurrana). In the horde of talented actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte, Kabir shines with his act and delivers some funny memorable scenes with Ayushmann and Tabu.

Myra Vishwakarma (Pihu in Pihu)

Myra played a titular role of Pihu in the movie. Although a toddler, Myra packs a punch with her organic performance. With all the cuteness and innocence, it’s also the pain that reflects in her eyes.

