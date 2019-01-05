Bharat Actress Disha Patani’s Instagram Account Is One Of The Most Influential Accounts In India

Bharat actress Disha Patani, who has a tremendous fan following on social media, is one of the biggest influencers to follow on Instagram.

Disha Patani’s account features in the ranks of the most influential bloggers who have quality audience and authentic quality engagement.

The actress’s Instagram account boasts of a whopping 16.7 Million followers and has an engagement of 1.2 million per post.

Disha Patani is amongst one of the most rapidly growing celebrities on Instagram and enjoys the fanbase of millions.

Even before taking giant strides in tinsel town, Disha had amassed a sizeable fan-following through her sizzling fashion sense, ultra-hot photoshoots, and regular Instagram posts.

With her film offers flowing, her fandom is now on a perpetual upswing.

Disha Patani, who debuted in showbiz with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016, is one of the emerging stars of Bollywood.

Disha’s last film Baaghi 2 turned out to be one of the most successful films of the year, which led many filmmakers to approach her with new offers.

After the tremendous success of Baaghi 2, Disha Patani signed superstar Salman Khan’s high-profile film Bharat. The actress plays a pivotal part in the flick.

