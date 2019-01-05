Husband Virat Kohli Makes Anushka Sharma A Happy Girl & Here’s The Proof!

Actress Anushka Sharma says her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli always makes her happy.

The Zero star, who is currently spending quality time with Kohli in Sydney, shared a cosy photograph with him on social media and wrote: “You make me such a happy girl.”

Kohli is leading team India in the on-going test match series against Australia here. And to support him, Anushka is giving him a cheerful company.

View this post on Instagram You make me such a happy girl 💜 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jan 4, 2019 at 12:57am PST

A few days ago, she also joined Kohli for team India’s meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2017, recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary and New Year’s Eve here.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!