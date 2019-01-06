KGF Box Office: Makes An Entry In The Most Profitable Films Of 2018, Beats THESE 2 Films

KGF Box Office: The Yash starrer KGF hit the theatres on December 21, 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero and since then, it has been getting amazing response from the audiences. After Zero started dripping down due to bad word of mouth, KGF saw a upward trend at the box office.

The film got an exceptional start not only in all languages but also in the Hindi belt too. Releasing with a superstar’s film was quite a risk but KGF has proved that the content is the real king today.

Speaking about the collections, KGF (Hindi) has collected 90 lacs on Friday despite Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. The total collection now stands at 33.90 crores. With this, the film has entered in the list of most profitable films of 2018 beating two films in style. The cost of making the Hindi version (including P & A) is 16 crores which takes its Return on investment to 17.90 crores. The ROI% hence stands at 111.87%. With this number, it has surpassed Dhadak (105.48%) and Raid (111.54%).

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

One of the most ambitious films to emerge from the southern market is KGF, the film revolves around the Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka has been receiving a positive response from the audience and critics alike.

KGF marks Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment’s first Kannada venture and the production house is elated to be associated with a mega ambitious project as such.

The film traces the history of gold mining and the mafia running it in the generous fields of Karnataka’s Kolar region.

Depicting the Gold Fields from the late 70s, the period drama is being made in two parts.

