Ranbir Kapoor VS Ranveer Singh: Alia Bhatt Sorts The Similarities & Differences!

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who gave a hit film Raazi in 2018, is now all gearing up for two releases this year with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor – Gully Boy & Brahmastra respectively. Both the films are very different from each other, and both of them have something amazing things to offer.

The most awaited trailer of Gully Boy was launched at an event today which was graced by Ranveer, Alia, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani.

During the trailer launch event, the Kalank actress was asked about the similarities and differences of working with Ranveer & Ranbir. Since she is currently dating Ranbir, a hot reply was expected from her. She said that both are same and extremely special to her. She said, “There are similarities between them. Both are superb human beings and outstanding actors. Both of them are extremely special to me. The only difference is that I’m doing Gully Boy with Ranveer and Brahmastra with Ranbir.” To which Ranveer being Ranveer, promptly added, “Ek thodha jyada special hai, ek thodha kam! (Laughs).”

Also, when Alia was asked if she has ever reacted the same way if some other girl has tried to hit on her boyfriend just like it’s shown in the trailer(Alia breaking beer bottle on a girl’s head), she said, “(Laughs)Ab tak toh nahi, par zindagi baaki hai. But shayad kabhi nahi karungi because I’m non-violent. But main apne dimaag me shayad dhoptungi (bash).” Ranveer further added, “Kisi ki majaal hai?!”

Ahem ahem!

Speaking about the trailer launch, Ranveer’s excitement was at its all-time high. From rapping to teasing Alia; it was a whale of a time watching him. Apart from this, the team of Gully Boy also celebrated Farhan’s birthday at the launch in pure Gully Boy style!

Gully Boy is slated to hit the theatres on February 14, 2018.

