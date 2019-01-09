2018 Box Office Report Card: Content Is GREATER Than ‘Khan’Tent!

2018 Box Office Report Card: The Year 2018 has turned out to be the most fascinating year for Bollywood, in the recent past. Interestingly, even though the trio of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, failed to weave the magic, it’s the young brigade of the industry that made 2018 remarkable.

Filtering the movies with their box office performance, let’s take a look at the best of the year from each category:

Highest Bollywood openers of 2018

Thugs Of Hindostan

Featuring Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles, Thugs Of Hindostan benefitted from Diwali festive season and huge pre-release buzz. The movie took a historic start by garnering 50.75 crores on day 1.

Sanju

Based on a controversial life of Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor starrer managed a splendid figure on opening day with 34.75 crores coming in.

Race 3

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 featured Salman Khan in the lead. The movie was released during the auspicious occasion of Eid and raked 29.17 crores on the first day.

The highest single day of 2018

Thugs Of Hindostan

Along with highest opening day, Thugs Of Hindostan also managed to make its name as a highest single day earner with 50.75 crores.

Sanju

After taking a splendid start, this Ranbir Kapoor starrer showed tremendous growth due to positive word-of-mouth by collecting 46.71 crores on its third day i.e. Sunday.

Race 3

Boasting of Salman Khan’s presence, Race 3 picked up amazingly on its day 3 by making 39.16 crores, despite highly negative reviews.

Highest weekend grosser of 2018

Sanju

Although Sanju enjoyed a normal 3-day weekend, it collected a mammoth total of 120.06 crores in its opening weekend.

Thugs Of Hindostan

After taking a thunderous opening, Thugs Of Hindostan slowed down due to negative reviews but still collected 119 crores in its 4-day extended weekend.

Padmaavat

Surrounded by political and religious controversies, Padmaavat emerged as a winner at the box office by making 114 crores in the 4-day extended opening weekend.

Highest first week grosser of 2018

Sanju

Continuing the momentum since opening day, Sanju recorded a huge collection of 202.51 crores in week one.

Padmaavat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat continue its winning stride over the first week and mounted a sum of 166.50 crores in its extended 8-day first week.

Simmba

After taking a decent start, Ranveer Singh starrer picked up surprisingly well in its first week by garnering a sum of 150.81 crores.

Highest grossing movies of 2018

Sanju

Along with the highest opening, highest weekend, highest week one, Sanju also emerged as the highest grossing movie of the year by raking 341.22 crores.

Padmaavat

Padmaavat exceeded all the expectations at the box office by making a grand entry into coveted 300 crore club with a sum of 300.26 crores.

Simmba

Still running in theatres, Simmba is already amongst the highest grossing movies with a staggering total of 202.83 crores, till now.

Most profitable movies of 2018

Stree

Made on a meagre budget of 20 crores, Stree is the biggest surprise hit of the year. It made a lifetime collection of 129.67 crores with an ROI (Return On Investment) of 109.67 crores i.e. 548.35%.

Badhaai Ho

Family entertainer Badhaai Ho proved as a dark horse at the box office amidst all the big releases. Made on a budget of 22 crores, Badhaai Ho collected 136.80 crores with an ROI of 521.81% constituting for 114.80 crores.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Another surprise hit in the list, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety made a collection of 108.46 crores in a lifetime run. It earned ROI of 84.71 crores i.e. 352.95% on a budget of 24 crores.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!