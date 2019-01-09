2.0 Box Office Collections Worldwide (Hindi): 2.0, a sequel of Shankar’s Enthiran (Robot), hit the theatres on November 29, 2018, and it is still is collecting at the box office. Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth starrer impressed everyone with its advanced technology and top-notch VFX work. The major attraction for the audiences was the intriguing face-off between Akki and Rajni.

2.0 (Hindi) has not only impressed the audiences in the Indian market but also in the international as well. The film has collected a whopping amount of 188 crores at the India box office.

If we talk about the worldwide collections, 2.0 (Hindi) has garnered 275 crores at the box office. With this number, this Shankar directorial has surpassed Salman Khan’s 2 films in the list, Dabangg 2 (265 crores) and Race 3 (270.76 crores). Next in the list is Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees which has earned 287.71 crores at the worldwide box office.

Check out the list below:

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

After stealing hearts here, Shankar’s 2.0 is all set to impress the China audiences this year. After films like Dangal, Secret Superstar, Thugs Of Hindostan, Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan hit the China theatres, the movie too is all set for the grand release in May this year.

