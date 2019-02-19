Oscars 2019: Queen Fans! Are You Ready To ‘Break Free’?

Oscars 2019: Rock band Queen will perform at the upcoming 91st Academy Awards ceremony, with Adam Lambert on vocals.

The Motion Picture Academy made the announcement on social media on Monday, reports variety.com.

The move comes in the wake of the blockbuster success of “Bohemian Rhapsody”, the biopic about the band and its late singer, Freddie Mercury. The film is nominated for five Academy Awards including Best Picture.

The band now performs under the name Queen + Adam Lambert, with two of the four original members – guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor – fronted by former “American Idol” star Lambert, who has won critical applause in his role as the group’s frontman over the past few years. Bassist John Deacon has not performed with Queen for many years.

The telecast’s producers were known to have reached out to representatives for the film and the band early in the planning process to try to procure Queen for the opening slot of the show.

The 91st Academy Awards will be held on February 24 here and will air in India on Star Movies.

