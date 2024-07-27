Some Bollywood characters meet tragic or unsatisfactory fates, leaving fans wishing for a different conclusion. Here are ten Bollywood film characters who deserved better endings.

1. Vijay from Deewar (1975)

Vijay, portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan, is a quintessential anti-hero in this classic Bollywood film. His journey from a wronged son to a powerful underworld figure is compelling, but his tragic death in the end leaves a sense of melancholy. Vijay’s sacrifice for his brother Ravi (Shashi Kapoor) is noble, but many fans believe that his character deserved redemption and a chance at a peaceful life.

2. Aman from Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of Aman in Kal Ho Naa Ho is heartwarming and tragic. Aman’s selfless love for Naina (Preity Zinta) and his decision to hide his terminal illness make his death all the more poignant. Fans were left heartbroken, wishing that Aman could have lived to see a future with Naina. A happier ending with Aman surviving would have given the story a joyful conclusion.

3. Anarkali from Mughal-e-Azam (1960)

Madhubala’s portrayal of Anarkali in this epic film is both enchanting and tragic. The love story between Anarkali and Prince Salim (Dilip Kumar) ends with Anarkali being entombed alive. This heart-wrenching conclusion has left audiences wishing for a different fate for the lovers. A happier ending where Anarkali and Salim could be together would have made the story more satisfying.

4. Arjun from Rock On!! (2008)

Farhan Akhtar’s character Arjun in Rock On!! undergoes a significant transformation from a successful banker to a passionate musician. However, the film ends with his best friend and bandmate Rob (Luke Kenny) succumbing to brain cancer. While Arjun’s journey is inspiring, Rob’s death casts a shadow over the band’s reunion. Fans hoped for a more uplifting conclusion where the entire band could celebrate their success together.

5. Meghna from Dil Se (1998)

Manisha Koirala’s portrayal of Meghna, a troubled and mysterious character in Dil Se, is both haunting and memorable. Her tragic end, along with the protagonist Amar (Shah Rukh Khan), in a suicide bombing is heart-wrenching. Many fans believe that Meghna deserved a chance at redemption and peace after her traumatic past. A different ending where she survives and finds happiness would have been more fulfilling.

6. Rani from Queen (2013)

Kangana Ranaut’s character Rani in Queen embarks on a journey of self-discovery after being jilted by her fiancé. While the film ends on a positive note with Rani gaining confidence and independence, many fans felt that she deserved a new love interest or a more concrete resolution to her story. A more definitive happy ending would have provided greater closure to her empowering journey.

7. Sameer from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

Salman Khan’s character Sameer in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is lovable and charming. His love story with Nandini (Aishwarya Rai) is central to the film, yet he ends up heartbroken. While the film’s ending emphasizes Nandini’s growth and commitment to her husband Vanraj (Ajay Devgn), many fans believe Sameer deserved a second chance at love, perhaps even rekindling his romance with Nandini.

8. Bhavesh from Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018)

Priyanshu Painyuli’s portrayal of Bhavesh in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is gritty and inspiring. His quest for justice and his transformation into a vigilante are compelling, but his ultimate death feels premature. Fans believe Bhavesh deserved a longer arc to fully develop his superhero persona and achieve his mission. A better ending with Bhavesh overcoming his adversaries would have been more satisfying.

9. Meera from No One Killed Jessica (2011)

Rani Mukerji’s character Meera in No One Killed Jessica is a fierce journalist fighting for justice. While the film is based on a real-life story and stays true to the events, many viewers felt that Meera’s character deserved more recognition and a stronger resolution. An ending showing her continued efforts and successes in journalism would have provided a more comprehensive conclusion to her courageous journey.

Bollywood has given us unforgettable characters and stories, but not all endings leave us satisfied. These characters, through their trials and tribulations, have touched our hearts deeply. A different ending for each of them might have provided a more satisfying closure, but their stories continue to resonate, reminding us of the power of narrative and the enduring impact of unforgettable characters.

