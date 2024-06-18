Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Completes 25 Years; Revisiting 1999's Highest-Grossing Movie

As Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam hits Silver Jubilee, the film remains a symbol of the great narrative and specs of Bollywood cinemas. It was also recognized that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the film cast – Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn – are powerful. With SLB’s remarkable storytelling and the cast’s stellar performances, the film remains vivid and cherished in our memories. On its silver jubilee, let’s revisit the performance of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’s performance at the 1999 Box Office and how it became one of the year’s highest-grossing movies.

The movie’s plot revolves around a passionate triangle set in the colorful realms of Gujarat and Rajasthan. The story centers on Nandini (Aishwarya Rai), who initially has a romantic feeling for Sameer (Salman Khan) but who is forced to accept Vanraj (Ajay Devgn) as her husband. Gentle love, sacrifice, and the tradition of cultural values, which form the basic theme of the movie, were able to warm the hearts of audiences, thus making the movie an eternal blockbuster.

Not only was Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam well received, but it soon became one of the most successful films of 1999. The movie received a lot of appreciation and was rated highly for its script and finer performances, with adulation going to Bhansali for his work. Even today, it is classified among the initial pure love triangle films and has set precedents for several other Bollywood films.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam At The Box Office

A massive hit at the Indian box office, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam became the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1999. It earned approximately ₹200 million (around 20 crores). The film also performed well internationally, grossing ₹85 million abroad. With a total gross of over ₹520 million (52 crores), it secured its place as the third highest-grossing movie of the year.

Also, Ismail Darbar’s music, which included tracks like Nimbooda and Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje, was a rage. Thus, the splendid visuals and great music guaranteed the film’s success at the box office.

To mark its 25th anniversary, Bhansali Productions has shared a beautiful video featuring glimpses from the film, taking us on a nostalgic journey. Their caption reads:

“Take a stroll down memory lane as Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s classic romance completes 25 years today ❤️✨

#25YearsOfHumDilDeChukeSanam”

Subsequently, over the years, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam has become a cult movie. The film set the direction for Sanjay Leela Bhansali as a successful director. And brought to light the acting talent of Aishwarya Rai for which she received many awards. On this occasion, people can be nostalgic celebrating the silver jubilee of the film. Especially during the time in Bollywood when music, painting, and narrative were perfectly combined to make some unforgettable Bollywood movies.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam received 17 nominations at the 45th Filmfare Awards. Including Best Actor for both Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, and won 7 awards. The accolades included Best Film, Best Director for Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Also, Best Actress for Aishwarya Rai, and Best Male Playback Singer for Udit Narayan.

