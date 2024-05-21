Favouritism and selective criticism in the film industry are troubling trends. Media and critics often show bias, ignoring some issues while highlighting others. A recent example involves directors Sandeep Vanga and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

What Sanjay Leela Bhansali Said?

When Sandeep Vanga released his film Animal many feminists and industry leaders criticized his views. However, when Sanjay Leela Bhansali made similar controversial comments about his show Heeramandi – The Diamond Bazaar, he didn’t face any backlash. The series did not attract much attention or viewership, yet Bhansali described it as a romantic place and said, “To me, Heeramandi was the most romantic place. I come from that world.”

Sanjaya Leela Bhansali also made remarks, stating, “I see prostitutes as enigmatic and powerful women. They sing, dance, and express their emotions through art. They understand living, architecture, fabric, and jewellery. They are true connoisseurs of art. Middle-class women standing in ration lines don’t fascinate me.”

Supporters of Sandeep Reddy Vanga argue that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s comments are equally objectionable but are not condemned. They highlight that directors like Shyam Benegal made classic films about middle-class life. This situation has sparked a debate about the selective criticism directed at Sandeep Reddy Vanga while Sanjay Leela Bhansali escapes similar scrutiny.

More About Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

This series is named after Lahore’s red-light district, Heera Mandi, and is set during the Indian independence movement. It explores the power struggles of courtesans with Nawabs and British officers. The series stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, and Farida Jalal in key roles.

