TVF (The Viral Fever) continues to be the pioneer content creator in today’s time by churning out some really good web shows. The content brand has become a household name due to its engaging and entertaining content. Since its evolution, TVF has continued to be the path-breaking in the digital entertainment sector. It has always delivered content that resonates with the audiences, and one among them is light-hearted family entertainer, Gullak. Now, in an exciting development, the fourth season of the show has been announced!

Yes, you read that right! TVF has announced the fourth season of its beloved show, marking the first Indian show to have four seasons. Yesterday, The Viral Fever teased the audiences with the biggest announcement of the fourth season of Gullak. The light-hearted family entertainer show created and directed by Shreyansh Pandey features Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Harsh Mayar, bringing them back as the Mishra family with a more compelling and entertaining narrative.

Taking to social media, TVF announced the fourth season of Gullak and jotted down the caption, which says, “Mishra Parivar ke ghar ke naye kisse dekhne ke liye ho jaiye taiyar! #Gullak Season 4 Streaming Soon Exclusively On SonyLIV.”

This is indeed the biggest announcement, as for the first time, an Indian web series has been renewed for the fourth season. The previously released three seasons of Gullak, which premiered on Sony LIV, were a huge success among the audiences, and ever since the makers dropped the news, the audiences have been buzzing about it.

Besides this, TVF’s first-ever weekly show, Veri Parivarik, is receiving immense love from the masses. Recently, the company announced Panchayat Season 3, its first Kannada film, Powder, and the new season of Sisters, which has again piqued everyone’s interest.

It is worth saying that TVF has truly changed the scenario and has cemented its strong footing in the world of content with shows like Panchayat, Gullak, Aspirants, and several others. These are not just TVFs best but also the best ones in the Indian content arena in present times.

Meanwhile, the first three seasons of Gullak received highly positive reviews. On IMDb, the show is enjoying an impressive rating of 9.1 out of 10, with 22K votes.

