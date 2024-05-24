Ajay Devgn has an exciting line-up of movies, some of which are sequels to his previous hits. A few weeks ago, it was reported that he would star in De De Pyaar De 2, a sequel to his 2019 hit romantic comedy. The 2019 film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu in the lead role. Now, there’s a big update on the sequel.

Earlier, there were speculations that De De Pyaar De 2 would also feature Anil Kapoor. However, the latest update states that Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan co-star R Madhavan will be in the romantic comedy. This year, the duo scared the audiences with their supernatural thriller and made a huge collection of Rs 150 crore at the box office.

R Madhavan Joins Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De 2

Anshul Sharma will helm the sequel, which Luv Ranjan and T-Series will produce. About R Madhavan being a part of the Ajay Devgn starrer, a source informed Pinkvilla, “Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan had a horrific face-off in Shaitaan, and now, come 2025, the duo will again lock horns in De De Pyaar De 2. However, this time around, their on-screen chemistry will have a complete makeover, as the face-off will have a lot of comic undertones.”

The source further mentions that after the Tanu Weds Manu franchise, R Madhavan has not been involved in light-hearted romantic comedies. So he is quite elated to come on board for the Anshul Sharma directoria. “The makers are bringing in a fresh energy to the film, and both the leading men are excited for this face-off in the sequel to the 2018 romantic comedy.”

De De Pyaar De 2 also stars Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role. The story will pick up where the first part ended. The sequel is slated to release in theatres on May 1, 2025.

