The Veer Zara actress has become the talk of the French Riviera after she returned to the Cannes Film Festival after 17 years. This season has been all about Zinta, who went viral for her appearances during the IPL season. There is also a lot of excitement about Preity’s comeback with Sunny Deol’s Lahore 147. But before all the new excitements and updates, Zinta also revealed that she would love to reunite with her 1999 film Sangharsh, director Tanuja Chandra. Preity Zinta also reflected on the harsh working conditions while shooting the movie. She revealed that she broke her leg and even cut her lip.

The 49-year-old actor, who will next appear in the period drama Lahore 1947, revealed that she broke her leg, chipped her teeth, and cut her lip while filming Sangharsh. Tanuja Chandra directed the film, which costarred Akshay Kumar and Ashutosh Rana. Initial reviews for the psychological horror thriller were favorable, and Rana’s villainous turn and Zinta and Kumar’s performances won praise from critics.

The conversation around Sangharsh started again when Preity Zinta, in response to an X user’s question, said that she would love to star in a sequel of Sangharsh. After that, users had a lot of questions about the shooting process and her co-stars, especially Ashutosh Rana.

Zinta reminisced about her “tough shoot” for the 1999 movie Sangharsh, during which she suffered injuries and was left bruised. One user inquired whether actress Sangharsh Rana’s convincing performance also scared her.

The actress revealed, “It was a tough shoot, and it terrified me with many hospital visits. I broke my leg, chipped my teeth, and cut my lip during that shoot.” Ashutosh’s performance in the movie was truly astounding.”

Fans responded to Preity Zinta’s reveal with concern and were reminded that it was a past movie. Preity is excited about her comeback and can’t wait for fans to see it.

