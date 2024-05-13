Suchitra Pillai is someone who does not need an introduction. The actress was seen as Priya in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut, Dil Chahta Hai, in 2001. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about her equation with her Dil Chahta Hai co-star Preity Zinta, who played the lead Shalini in the film.

For the unversed, Preity and Suchitra have something in common. It is a man called Lars Kjeldsen, who is Suchitra’s husband and used to be Preity’s ex. It was in 2005 that Suchitra married Lars, and the couple had a beautiful.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Suchitra Pillai talked about her boyfriend’s snatcher tag that was given to her in those days. Talking about two of her relationships, the actress clarified how she was never involved in meddling in either of them.

Talking about Preity Zinta, she said, ” Preity and I were never friends; we were acquaintances because we had a common friend. But, yes, Lars Kjeldsen did date Preity Zinta for some time, but that was the breakup he had before he met me, and only this part is true. I didn’t come between them; they split up for a totally different reason.”

Coming to her boyfriend’s snatcher tag, the Broken News actor said, “It happened when I came back from England. I was called a ‘boyfriend snatcher’ on the cover of several magazines. The headline read, ‘Suchitra Pillai is a boyfriend snatcher.'” Recalling it further, the actress revealed it was then that she was dating a man called Andrew Coyne. Andrew and his partner and model Achala Sachdev fell apart, but yet again, Suchitra was blamed for the reason.

People from the 90s might love her as Alaknanda Ma’am from Hip-Hip Hurray! The actress married Lars Kjeldsen an engineer from Denmark whom she met through a mutual friend. Meanwhile, Preity Zinta is married to an Australian, Gene Goodenough.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Preity Zinta Refused To Work With Irrfan Because He “Wasn’t A Commercial Actor” She Was Asked To Leave A Film By Vishal Bharadwaj, But A Funny Thing Happened Next!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News