Actress Suchitra Pillai has been making a mark with her roles in films for a long time now. To nudge your memory, she played Saif Ali Khan’s girlfriend Priya in ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, and now as the movie has completed 20 years, Suchitra has a lot to share about it. She played a major role in it and for her, this movie is very special.

As Suchitra Pillai shares: “It’s an absolutely fabulous feeling because this is a film that is very close to my heart. It’s the first one where I played a major role and even 20 years later, you know this is still the film people remember me by. So, it’s definitely a wonderful feeling to be reminded year after year about ‘Dil Chahta Hai’. I will never complain about it.”

‘Dil Chahta Hai’ will be coming on August 10 on &Pictures to celebrate the iconic 20 years of this movie.