Suchitra Pillai goes down memory lane on completion of 20 yrs of 'Dil Chahta Hai'
Suchitra Pillai Goes Down Memory Lane On Completion Of 20 Years Of ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ (Image Credit: Instagram/suchipillai, IMDb)

Actress Suchitra Pillai has been making a mark with her roles in films for a long time now. To nudge your memory, she played Saif Ali Khan’s girlfriend Priya in ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, and now as the movie has completed 20 years, Suchitra has a lot to share about it. She played a major role in it and for her, this movie is very special.

As Suchitra Pillai shares: “It’s an absolutely fabulous feeling because this is a film that is very close to my heart. It’s the first one where I played a major role and even 20 years later, you know this is still the film people remember me by. So, it’s definitely a wonderful feeling to be reminded year after year about ‘Dil Chahta Hai’. I will never complain about it.”

‘Dil Chahta Hai’ will be coming on August 10 on &Pictures to celebrate the iconic 20 years of this movie.

