Mrunal Thakur Says Farhan Akhtar Taught Her To Get Out Of Comfort Zone

Actress Mrunal Thakur says she wants to keep exploring herself and push herself out of her comfort zone.

Mrunal gained recognition with her stint in the television show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’. She ventured into films with the drama ‘Love Sonia’ in 2018. The 28-year-old actress was later seen in movies such as ‘Super 30’ and ‘Batla House’.

Mrunal Thakur’s latest film is the sports drama ‘Toofaan’, which is directed by National Award-winner Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. It also stars Farhan Akhtar and Paresh Rawal.

Looking back at her journey, Mrunal Thakur told IANS: “I just want to be known as a versatile actress and I want to keep exploring myself and genres. I want to work with different sets of directors. I want to make sure that I get out of my comfort zone, which I have learnt from Farhan (Akhtar).”

Mrunal wants to inspire her fans through her work.

She added: “I believe that I want to inspire people and if that is through my work nothing like that. I just want to make sure that I am a part of a movie that would leave an impact on the audience. Also, the most important part they need to be relatable. The connection is important.”

Now, Mrunal awaits the release of her upcoming film ‘Jersey’ with Shahid Kapoor and ‘Aankh Micholi’.

