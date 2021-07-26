Advertisement

Govinda is one actor who was crazy popular back in the day. The superstar enjoyed a massive fan following and stardom like no other Bollywood celebrity in Hindi cinema. Back in 2000, when ‘Hadh Kar Di Aapne’ was released, his alleged love affair with co-star Rani Mukerji was the talk of the town. Scroll below to read the scoop below.

This wasn’t the first time that Govinda’s name was linked with his co-star. In the past, his name was time and again linked with Neelam.

Govinda was at the peak of his career when Rani Mukerji came into his life. Just when they collaborated for the first time for ‘Hadh Kar Di Aapne,’ their growing closeness in personal life also started doing the rounds in the media as reported by Masala.com.

Reportedly, Govinda has spent a lot of money on Rani Mukerji and has got her a high-end car, diamonds and a luxurious flat. Not just that, since the actor was at the peak of her career, he also started recommending Rani to filmmakers.

The Hadh Kar Di Aapne actor was already married to his wife Sunita Ahuja and shared two kids together.

Back in the day, talking about the linkup rumours with Govinda, Rani Mukerji told Bollywood Googly, “The press has always assumed that any heroine who works with Govinda in three or four films is having an affair with him. I am not the first one to be linked with him. Neelam, Farah, Karisma, Raveena, Preity…and I don’t know how many more have been linked with him. I know just one thing, that’s it’s difficult to find a nice friend, a humdard like Govinda.”

Their affair was first spotted when a journalist saw Govinda in a nightdress in Rani’s room as reported by Times Of India.

Later, the alleged couple separated and maintained a cordial relationship thereafter.

