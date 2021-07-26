Advertisement

Post a complaint being registered in February this year, Gandi Baat fame actress, Gehana Vasisht, was arrested in connection with a porn-film racket. Since the arrest of Raj Kundra during the investigation of the same complaint and her bail, Gehana has been pretty vocal about everything. As per a report, the property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch had reportedly summoned the actress-model and two other people for questioning in connection with the Raj Kundra-led p*rnography case on Sunday.

Gehana and the others were supposed to appear before the Crime Branch before noon, but she did not make it. During a recent conversation, the Gandi Baat fame actress spoke about her not making it for the inquiry. Read all she said below.

During a conversation with Bombay Times, Gehana Vasisth shed light on not reporting for questioning in the ongoing Raj Kundra p*rnographic case investigation. The Gandi Baat fame actress told the publication, “I am not in Mumbai at present. I did not go to the Crime Branch today (Sunday, July 25) and I have informed the officers about it. I will go there the day after tomorrow. I did not get an official summon for it. I just got a message on my phone (BT has a screenshot of the message) yesterday. I will need two days to reach Mumbai because I am travelling by road and I have not been vaccinated yet, so I need the RTPCR test report before I get back to the city. My accounts are seized and I don’t have the money to travel any other way.”

Speaking about her reportedly running away from the police, Gehana Vasisth added, “I am out of Mumbai but I am not running away from the police. In fact, I was waiting to be called in for questioning. Technically, I don’t think I will be arrested. The reason I kept talking to the press is that there is a lot that I know and I want to share with the police. I want to cooperate with them and bring to their notice anything that has been missed out by them. I have a lot to reveal.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news, updates and revelations made in this Raj Kundra-led p*rnographic case investigation.

