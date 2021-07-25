Raj Kundra's P*rnograhy Case: Secret Cupboard With Hidden Files Found In Andheri Office, Mumbai Police Reveals Shocking Details!

Advertisement

Raj Kundra’s arrest in an alleged p*rnographic racket case on Monday came as a shock for many. Mumbai police claim that Shilpa Shetty’s husband is the key conspirator among the 11 arrests made in the case. Kundra’s arrest opened a can of worms and it is only getting murkier by the day.

Police claimed that Kundra had allegedly lured several women into acting in p*rnographic movies under the false pretext of offering them roles in web series. The movies were then published on an app named Hotshots which is now removed from Google Play.

As the investigation in the case is underway, Mumbai Police has now revealed that a hidden cupboard was found during a raid conducted at Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra’s Viaan and JL Stream office in Mumbai’s Andheri. As reported by FreePress Journal, the police said, “Crime Branch has found a hidden cupboard in businessman Raj Kundra’s Viaan and JL Stream office in Mumbai’s Andheri during searches in connection with a p*rnography case.”

From the cupboard, several files and boxes pertaining to his finances were recovered by the police. An official spoke to ETimes, “We have brought these files, which will be studied by the forensic auditing team. We are sending eight servers seized from Kundra’s office for forensic analysis as prima facie we have found pornographic data deleted after the police busted the racket in February. Experts can find out whether these servers have been used to upload pornographic material to Kenrin.”

Meanwhile, another development is also being reported wherein Enforcement Directorate will soon be joining the investigation to probe the money laundering angle that has recently surfaced. A suspicious financial transaction between Shilpa Shetty’s husband and a South African bank account of Mercury International company (online betting and casino gaming) has come to the fore.

