Salman Khan’s film Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released in 2015. Kabir Khan directorial is one of the iconic films in the career of Salman. One of the major reasons for the success of the film at the box office was that it was Vijayendra Prasad’s story. But did you know it was supposed to be directed by Baahulbai fame SS Rajamouli? Scroll down to know what changed.

Kabir Khan’s directorial received wide acclaim from critics and was a commercial success. The film grossed ₹969 crores ($150 million) worldwide and became the third highest-grossing Indian film and second highest-grossing Bollywood film to date.

While Kabir Khan had made an amazing job of bringing evoking human emotion through the film, Vijayendra Prasad initially wanted SS Rajamouli to direct Salman Khan’s film. The star writer narrated the story of Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Rajamouli at a time when they were shooting for Baahubali.

Rajamouli refused to direct the film after listening to the story. Later, Vijayendra Prasad approached Kabir Khan and the rest is history. But the Baahubali director regrets not directing the film now and Vijayendra Prasad blames himself for it. As per Tollywood.net, Vijayendra Prasad said to a leading daily, “I chose the wrong time to narrate the story. I narrated the story of Rajamouli when he was shooting the war sequences. It was peak time for us and he was fully focused on the shoot. I should have picked a proper time to narrate the story to my son.”

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli working for the upcoming much-hyped movie RRR, which is slated to hit the theatres on 13th October. The Telugu-language period action drama film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody.

The much-awaited film is being produced by D. V. V. Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainments.

