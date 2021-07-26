Advertisement

Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut shared a sneak peek from her action practice for upcoming film “Dhaakad“.

The 34-year-old actress shared the clip on Instagram where she is seen practicing fight moves for her film.

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut is seen in black lycra pants and t-shirt holding a rod in her hand while she is seen practicing an action sequence with two men.

“Ladako number 1, Baaghi ladki #Dhaakad rehearsals,” Kangana Ranaut captioned the clip.

Kangana Ranaut will be seen as “Agent Agni” in her upcoming movie. The film’s first schedule was shot in Madhya Pradesh. Actor Arjun Rampal will be seen in a negative character in the film.

Apart from “Dhaakad”, Kangana also has films such as “Thalaivi”, period drama “Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda” and “Tejas” in the pipeline.

Kangana Ranaut will also don the Director’s hat for the second time in film “Emergency”, based on the life of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Must Read: Shilpa Shetty Claims Husband Raj Kundra Is Innocent; Names His Brother-In-Law During Interrogation?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube