Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has started shooting for her film “Dhaakad” in Budapest and shared a glimpse of her look on social media on Sunday.

Kangana posted one of her looks from “Dhaakad” on her Instagram story and wrote: “Making of the most vicious of them all ‘Agent Agni’ with my dream team.”

Kangana Ranaut will be seen as “Agent Agni” in her upcoming movie. The film’s first schedule was shot in Madhya Pradesh.

Apart from “Dhaakad”, Kangana Ranaut also has films such as “Thalaivi”, period drama “Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda” and “Tejas” in the pipeline.

Kangana will also don the Director’s hat for the second time for “Emergency”, based on the life of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut took to social media on Thursday to share a photograph that shows her performing yoga.

“Dhaakad level fitness,” she captioned the photo.

Kangana is currently shooting for the action thriller “Dhaakad” in Budapest along with actor Arjun Rampal. “Got my passport…. Thanks to everyone for their concern and best wishes … Chief I will be with you all soon @razylivingtheblues #Dhaakad,” Kangana recently posted on Instagram before flying to Budapest.

