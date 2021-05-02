Kangana Ranaut is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. She made heads turn with her debut film Gangster, which was helmed by Anurag Basu. In her 15 year-long careers, the actress has given several blockbuster films like Queen, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Tanu Weds Manu, and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

The 34-year-old actress has carved a path for her self in the highly competitive film industry. She has come a long way since the release of Gangster and has added a lot of feathers to her cap. In her film career, she has also refused a quite few good films like Vidya Balan-starrer ‘The Dirty Picture.

Kangana Ranaut now opens up about why she refused the film and does she regret taking such a decision in the retrospect. Talking to Times Of India, the actress said, I think ‘The Dirty Picture’, just like I always said, turned out to be so wonderful! But I don’t think I would have done it better than Vidya Balan because she was terrific in that. But yes, sometimes I feel that I didn’t see the potential in that film. I was not given anything on the platter.

Four time National award-winning actress further said, “A dialogue in my upcoming film goes, ‘If life gave me an ounce, I gave it back a pound’ and similarly, I made so much from my off-beat films! I became a mainstream star from parallel or off-beat films only. I have completely made the most of my opportunities, multiplied the outcome of my opportunities into another proportion altogether. I have never done one of those conventional films of Rajkumar Hirani or Sanjay Leela Bhansali or even Dharma Productions, YRF or any of the Khans’ films. I have done none of that but still, I’m the top leading actress who has made a name for herself. It is a case study on its own. Though I failed to see the opportunity in ‘The Dirty Picture’, I don’t regret it.”

Recently, Kangana Ranaut also tweeted pointing out that while she was a village girl from Himachal Pradesh who did not know English, SRK was a privileged newcomer. She wrote, “15 years ago Gangster released today, Shahrukh Khan ji and mine are the biggest success stories ever but SRK was from Delhi, convent educated and his parents were involved in films, I did not know a single word of English, no education, came from a remote village of HP.”

15 years ago Gangster released today, Shahrukh Khan ji and mine are the biggest success stories ever but SRK was from Delhi, convent educated and his parents were involved in films, I did not know a single word of English, no education, came from a remote village of HP and 1/2 pic.twitter.com/CEw72pvtds — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 28, 2021

Every step was a battle starting with my own father and grandfather, who made my life miserable, and yet 15 years later after so much success still every day is a fight for survival but totally worth it, thank you everyone 🙏 #15yearsofgangster — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 28, 2021

What do you think about Kangana Ranaut’s take on rejecting ‘The Dirty Picture’. Let us know in the comments.

