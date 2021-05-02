Salman Khan’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is one of the much-awaited films of the year. The makers had recently dropped Seeti Maar song from the film and we could see both stars are bringing back the sizzling chemistry of the Slow Motion song.

Going by the trailer of the much-anticipated film, it promises the perfect mix of high – octane slick action, catchy dialogues, chart-buster numbers and background music worth giving us goosebumps. Fans also noticed Salman’s kiss in the film.

Many believed that Salman Khan has broken his ‘No Kiss Streak Policy’ but some of the eagle-eyed netizens have noticed that Disha had tape on her mouth, which means the actor’s ‘Streak is unbroken’. The Dabangg actor also addressed the kissing scene he shared with Disha in the film.

In the recent making-of video, Salman Khan has admitted that he indeed kissed Disha through duct tape. He said, “Lekin is picture mein ek kiss zaroor hai. Disha ke sath nahi hai. Tape par hai kiss. Tape par (There is a kiss in this movie. It is not with Disha but with a tape).”

Moreover, Salman also heaped praised on Disha Patani. Talking about his co-star, he said, “She has done wonderful work in the movie and looked very beautiful. We look to be of the same age too. No, she did not look my age, I looked like hers.”

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is helmed by Prabhudeva, will see Randeep Hooda playing the role of antagonist. Jackie Shroff will also be seen in the film. He had previously worked with Salman in the 2019 film Bharat, which is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film is expected to be a mass entertainer and is slated to release on May 13, 2021, on ZEE5 with ZEE Studios’ pay-per-view platform ZEEPlex.

