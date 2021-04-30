Though today Salman Khan released a new song of Radhe named ‘Dil De Diya’ with Jacqueline Fernandez from Radhe, the film’s first song – ‘Seeti Maar‘ is still making headlines for various reasons. From facing the heat of comparisons with Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde’s original track, to the debatable choreography, there have been many discussions around the song.

Seeti Maar is sung by Kamaal Khan and Iulia Vantur, backed by Devi Sri Prasad’s music. In her latest interview, Iulia reveals exciting trivia about the song, which might interest many (IYKYK).

In her conversation with Times Of India, Iulia Vantur said, “I’m honoured that I was chosen to sing this song. I loved the song when I first heard it, and definitely Allu Arjun has raised the bar very high; the song was a big hit in the South. So it was a challenge for me, and I hope I met the expectations. I remember one day I was called to the studio to record the song as a test, to be sent ahead to the very talented composer DSP (Devi Sri Prasad). I was hoping he will like my voice on it, and I’ll be called back to the studio to record it.”

She said it surprised her when the song she sent for testing was selected for Radhe. Iulia added, “I was taken by surprise when they decided to go ahead with the test song I’ve already recorded. I’m very grateful that everyone has received it so well and showered love and support to the song.”

“Unfortunately, this is a very challenging time for all of us and my heart goes out to all those going through this difficult time. I would urge everyone to do their bit in helping each other. Emotional support is also very important now,” Iulia Vantur commented on the current situation in the country.

Salman Khan-led Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will see a hybrid release on this Eid, i.e. 13th May.

