Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Hina Khan recently changed her bio on Twitter and Instagram to add “Daddy’s Strong Girl”. The move she had taken after she lost her father Aslam Khan to cardiac arrest last week. But only now the actress has started responding to condolences sent to her by her colleagues and friends from the TV industry.

Advertisement

Rubina Dilaik took to Twitter and offered her condolences to Hina. She wrote, “Stay strong girl @eyehinakhan…my prayers are with you and your family.” Soon after Hina responded to the tweet by writing, “Thank you Ruby… Plz keep my Dad and his family in your prayers.” Take a look at the tweet below:

Thank you Ruby.. 🙏🙏🙏

Plz keep my Dad and his family in your prayers 🙏 https://t.co/FoWS3LnljT — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) April 28, 2021

Advertisement

Hina Khan’s tweet made one Twitter user curious as he asked her, “I’m sorry for out of topic comment. Just wanted to know, why is it twitted as dad and ‘his’ family… Y, not my family.” And Hina responded to the tweet with an explanation.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress wrote back saying that she said ‘his family’ because “this is how he used to introduce us ever since we were born… He loved the fact that we are his family, his children, his wife, Aslam Khans family. We are his flesh and blood, This house is his house, he is everywhere.”

Becoz we love to be called as #HisFamily This is how he used to introduce us ever since we wer born.. He loved the fact tht we are his family, his children, his wife

Aslam Khans family❤️ We are his flesh and blood, This house is his house,He is everywhere.. Forever #HisFamily https://t.co/Hk7Zu9tcxV — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) April 29, 2021

The user has now, however, deleted his tweet now.

Reportedly, Hina Khan was in Kashmir shooting for her upcoming project when she learned about her father passing away. She then quickly returned to Mumbai when she heard about her father’s demise. A couple of days later she revealed that she has been tested positive for COVID-19. Now the actress is under home quarantine.

Hina even shared a health update on social media. In her statement, she wrote, “In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me and my family, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taking all necessary precautions. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. All I need is your prayers. Be safe and take care.”

Must Read: Exclusive! Aashka Goradia On Quitting Acting For Renee Cosmetics: “Cannot Be Distracted By Anything That Had Done Before”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube