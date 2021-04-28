Telugu star Allu Arjun has tested positive for Covid-19 and has isolated himself at home. The Stylish Star posted a note on Instagram on Wednesday (April 28) to share his health update with his fans.

“Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols,” Arjun wrote.

Allu Arjun also urged those who have come in contact with him to get themselves tested.

“Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance,” the actor added.

Allu Arjun shared that he is doing fine and that his fans need not worry. He concluded his statement by saying, “I request all my well wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine.”

The actor shared the same statement on Twitter too, writing, “Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. I request all my well wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine. Stay home, stay safe.”

