Salman Khan is back with his quirky steps for which he is popular amongst the masses. In the recently released Seeti Maar song from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, we can see Salman and Disha Patani bringing back the sizzling chemistry of the Slow Motion song.

For the unversed, Seeti Maar from Radhe is a recreated version of Allu Arjun’s song of the same name from DJ – Duvvada Jagannadham. While the original one features Allu’s swift footwork and energy, Salman‘s version has its own charm with some unusual steps.

Speaking of unusual steps, Seeti Maar has that one shot where Salman Khan weight lifts Disha Patani like a dumbbell. In the making video of the song, director and choreographer, Prabhudheva, revealed it wasn’t his idea but Salman came and said, “Prabhu, I will take Disha and I will do weightlifting.”

Disha Patani too had only good words to say for Salman Khan in the video. She said, “He didn’t even once say no for anything. It’s always so much fun working with Salman sir. When he performs, it’s like he doesn’t have a care in the world. He dances like no one’s watching. I think that’s a part of his swag and that’s something that nobody can do.”

Slated to release on 13th May 2021, Radhe also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

Meanwhile, the film will be the first-ever big-scale entertainer from India to have a multi-format release. The film will be released in theatres in over 40 countries; on ZEE5 with ZEE Studios’ pay-per-view platform ZEEPlex and also on all leading DTH operators i.e. Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV. It will be available on ZEEPlex at an attractive price point of only Rs. 249.

