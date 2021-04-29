Everyone by now knows that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bipasha Basu’s row has been one of the biggest catfights Bollywood has seen. Not to forget Bebo allegedly called Basu by names, that even included Kaali Billi. But did you know, she even once said that she feels Bipasha’s then-boyfriend John Abraham is expressionless?

Well, Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for being outspoken and has had several episodes with many contemporaries over years. One of which except Bipasha Basu is also Priyanka Chopra Jonas (the two are great friends now). But when Kareena appeared on Koffee With Karan season 2 back in the time, she said she doesn’t want to work with him. Below is all you need to know about the same, and what Kareena exactly had to say.

When on the show, Karan Johar asked Kareena Kapoor Khan if she wants to work with John, she said, “I don’t want to (work) with John Abraham because he is expressionless.” However, around this time, Bipasha Basu was dating John and the news of her fall out with Kareena on the sets of Ajnabee was still fresh.

In the same season later, John Abraham and Bipasha Basu appeared on the show, and Karan asked their reactions to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s comment. While John chose not to react to it at all, Bipasha did have something to say. She said, “She (Kareena) is someone with too many expressions.”

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Kareena Kapoor Khan was upset with designer Vikram Phadnis helping Bipasha Basu during the Ajnabee shoot. This led to the two actors quarrelling with each other on the sets and it got dirty. To an extent, Kareena ended up calling Bipasha Kaali Billi. Reacting on the same and taking a dig at Basu, Kareena in her Filmfare interview back in 2002 had said, “She just doesn’t seem to have any confidence in her own talent. In a four-page interview, she spoke about me for three pages. Why not talk about your work? I think her only claim to fame is that she fought with me during Ajnabee overdress designer Vikram Phadnis. She’s given statements that I called her uncharitable names. Now, that’s a figment of her imagination.”

