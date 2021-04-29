Govinda is well known for his acting performances and dancing skills. He is considered a mass entertainer and has often appeared in comedy related roles. But it wasn’t a cakewalk to become a star for the actor. Scroll down to know more.

Raja Babu actor once opened up about his struggle getting into the industry during a conversation with Simi Garewal. He said that their struggle was long and arduous, particularly seeing his mother struggle so hard to make things work for them as a family.

Govinda, recalling his struggling days, revealed that his mother had to take responsibility like getting her four daughters married. Speaking about his dad, he said, “With failure, he was very shaken. He couldn’t take it.”

Coolie No.1 actor, who was a commerce graduate, talked about how he would go from one office to another hunting for a job. He once went for an interview at the Taj Mahal hotel for the job of a steward. But couldn’t bag the job. He said, “I didn’t the job because I couldn’t speak English. I couldn’t speak in front of them.”

Simi Garewal then also asked about his anger at seeing the mother struggle that fueled him to become a successful star. Talking about it, Govinda said, “Sometimes, when you get to know when someone is struggling to get through the bad patch of life, struggling very hard and alone, especially a woman and a mother, and with six children trying to cope up with everything and yet keeping her dignity intact, the dignity of the family, getting four daughters married, it is very difficult. Anek aisi baatein huin joh chubti thiin (there were a number of incidents that would hurt). I have seen her go through all this. I wanted to change it and change it fast.”

