Art never dies. The artist might say goodbye to the stage, but the art he leaves always stays at the same place, in the hearts and minds that witnessed it. It doesn’t happen every day that an artist walks on Earth and touches every life, that he has met, and even ones he hasn’t. Irrfan Khan bid us his final goodbye exactly a year ago, and the loss was personal for all of us.

Advertisement

An artist who lived through his characters, and a man who lived in his smile. The grin that made us forget all the problems, and mesmerises with its calibre. Be it Saajan in Lunchbox or Ashoke from Namesake, he managed to become someone we know, and even proved that he can also play someone we don’t. That was Irrfan Khan range. You could make him play the wall, and he would be the best wall you have ever seen.

Advertisement

Today we don’t remember Irrfan, because we never forgot him. Instead, we celebrate the star with his songs. Songs that he featured in, and somehow are more relatable today than ever.

LAMHE GUZAR GAYE

Rana was a man we all want to meet once in our life. Maybe someday in Delhi, you wait for a cab, and Rana appears. Isn’t it a dream already? Lamhe Guzar Gaye is an elevation to just that. A homage to the moments that have passed, a reminder of the dreams that are yet to come. Anupam Roy’s magical vocals are enough to transport you to those lands.

SAANSEIN

Irrfan Khan and travel movies is a separate love story I will talk about some other day. Same genre but all so different from one another. Karwaan was a fresh film with the heart beating at the right place. Irrfan Khan, in his element, being the father figure while being resilient, was enough to define Prateek Kuhad’s Saasein.

BEKARAAN

Who said we couldn’t fall in love with grey characters? Ever saw Irrfan Khan small but highly impactful performance in Vishal Bharadwaj’s 7 Khoon Maaf? Vishal Bharadwaj singing, Gulzar Sahab penning the lyrics and Irrfan romancing Priyanka with his unique charm, are we in the real world now?

AHARE JIBON

Irrfan Khan trued his hands at Bengali not once but twice. Doob: No Bed Of Roses was a film about family, fallout and the reunion. Khan managed to steal the limelight there as well, just like the song Ahare Jibon, which hits the right chords and how. Even if you don’t get the language, play it once. You will feel the warmth no matter what.

RONE DO JIYA KARE

Miyaan from Maqbool is ICONIC, and there is no other way to describe him. Take out some time and watch the video of Rone Do. Romance can have shades, and the dark can get as intriguing as possible. Also, when Irrfan Khan is doing it, you better be prepared for a surprise. Irrfan convincing Tabu mischievously while Rekha Bharadwaj’s voice plays in the background is a treat.

BAATEIN KUCH ANKAHEE SI

Who could have thought someone could pair Irrfan with Konkona Sen Sharma? Life In A Metro was a film that introduced us to a new Irrfan Khan, and we are thankful. Pritam’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is the best way to end this playlist. A breezy note to celebrate the breeze that touched our lives and made it gold.

Let’s come together give the star his tribute, for he might have left us physically but his presence still lingers around us. Kyunki Irrfan Amar Hain!

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Claims She Didn’t Know A ‘Passport’ During Gangster: “Mukesh Bhatt Told Me, ‘Beta Kaha Se Aayi Ho Tum?’”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube