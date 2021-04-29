Kangana Ranaut made a lot of noise when she compared her journey to that of Shah Rukh Khan yesterday. In the latest revelation, the actress claims that she didn’t know what a ‘passport’ was during her debut film, Gangster. Read on to know how Anurag Basu and Mukesh Bhatt reacted to the incident.

Advertisement

As most know, Kangana does not share a great bond with her father. Even during the start of her career, she wasn’t speaking to her father. The Manikarnika actress was required to travel to South Korea for Gangster’s shoot. But many were left baffled when she asked what a passport was!

Advertisement

Revealing it all in an interview with TOI, Kangana Ranaut shared, “So the funniest thing happened. Before the shooting, we were supposed to go to Seoul, South Korea for the shoot and I was such a kid. The production boy came to the rented apartment I was staying at. He came and told me, ‘we want your passport and I replied ‘What is that? ‘. I didn’t know what a passport was.”

Director Anurag Basu then told her that she might lose out on Gangster because of this. Kangana Ranaut even revealed what Mukesh Bhatt told her. “That time I was not talking to my father, but I called him to ask about the passport. Mukesh (Bhatt) sir had called me and had the same reaction. He told me, ‘ Beta, tumhare pass passport nahi hai, kaha se aayi ho tum (You don’t have a passport, where have you come from)?” she added.

Previously, Kangana had said that Chitrangda Singh was the first choice for the film. The actress has reportedly shared different versions of the story in the past.

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant Sarcastically Asks Kangana Ranaut To Help India Amid COVID Criris: “Itne Karodo Rupayee Hai Aapke Paas”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube