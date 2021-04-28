15 years ago, Bollywood film lovers were introduced to the stunning and talented Kangana Ranaut in Anurag Basu’s Gangster. Co-starring Shiney Ahuja and Emraan Hashmi, the film garnered immense appreciation, especially for its songs and its debutante.

Celebrating a decade and a half of the film, Kangana compared her journey to that of Shah Rukh Khan and even labelled them the “biggest success stories ever”. While pointing out the contracts between their journeys, Ms Ranaut also stated that still “every day is a fight for survival.” Read what she wrote below.

Talking about her debut film completing a decade and a half, Kangana Ranaut wrote on Twitter, “15 years ago Gangster released today, Shahrukh Khan ji and mine are the biggest success stories ever but SRK was from Delhi, convent educated and his parents were involved in films, I did not know a single word of English, no education, came from a remote village of HP and ½”

15 years ago Gangster released today, Shahrukh Khan ji and mine are the biggest success stories ever but SRK was from Delhi, convent educated and his parents were involved in films, I did not know a single word of English, no education, came from a remote village of HP and 1/2 pic.twitter.com/CEw72pvtds — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 28, 2021

In her following tweet, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Every step was a battle starting with my own father and grandfather, who made my life miserable, and yet 15 years later after so much success still every day is a fight for survival but totally worth it, thank you everyone Folded hands #15yearsofgangster”

Every step was a battle starting with my own father and grandfather, who made my life miserable, and yet 15 years later after so much success still every day is a fight for survival but totally worth it, thank you everyone 🙏 #15yearsofgangster — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 28, 2021

While her fans and followers congratulated her on her debut film and journey till now, a few weren’t pleased with Kangana Ranaut comparing herself to Shah Rukh Khan. One user wrote, “Please, don’t compare yourself with #SRK. Some times commonsense makes a so difference.” Another one of her followers wrote, “You do you need to praise yourself by comparing with others. At one side you pretend to be an intellectual and on other”

A third user, in fact, asked her to motivate people instead of comparing by writing, “Mam everyone do his own struggle. And let success speak. Apne se bolke kya faida. Give motivational speaks.”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa. The film was supposed to hit cinemas this month, but it has been postponed due to the second COVID 19 wave. Apart from this, Kangana will also feature in Dhaakad co-starring Arjun Rampal and Tejas.

