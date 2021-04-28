Siddharth Nigam is a big name in the television world today. He’s been a part of many celebrated shows like Ashoka, Aladdin, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Bal Veer Returns amongst others. If that isn’t it, he’s done several music videos alongside beauties like Jannat Zubair, Ashi Singh, Anushka Sen amongst others. But the biggest high in his career has been Aamir Khan starrer Dhoom 3.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Siddharth played the role of young Aamir in Dhoom 3. Not only did he enjoy overnight fame, but he was also flooded with offers for other films. However, he rejected movies like Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2 because he did not want to be stereotyped as a ‘child actor in films.’

Advertisement

But did you know? Siddharth Nigam did not have money to travel to Mumbai in order to give the auditions for Dhoom 3? In fact, the actor had almost lost the film owing to the same reason. But it was YRF and Shanoo Sharma who changed his destiny and how!

Siddharth Nigam told E!Times, “I had done an ad and then my mother got a call directly from Yash Raj Films. We never knew about YRF or Shanoo Sharma. I knew about Dhoom and Dhoom 2. When she got the call saying they are from so and so production, my mother got scared and disconnected the phone. Mumbai was like London or America for me. Then we searched the names from where we had got the call. She then called up again. We told them that we don’t have so much money to travel to Mumbai for a look test.”

He continued, “The plan then went into the backburner. But a month later, we got a call again for the same film. They called us to Mumbai and they made arrangements for our accommodation. In Mumbai, we met Shanoo Sharma and they loved me the moment I gave the look test. I genuinely thank the production house for everything they did for me during the making of Dhoom 3. It was not just a movie set for me but like family for me.”

Well, not everybody is as lucky as Siddharth Nigam! We wish him a lifetime of success.

Must Read: Sonu Sood Now Launches Free COVID Tests & Consultation Services!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube