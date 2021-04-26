Amazon Prime Video today announced the digital premiere of the action drama Mumbai Saga exclusively on the streaming service. Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream the film starting April 27, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film features a thrilling line-up of stars including John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi in the lead alongside Mahesh Manjrekar, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Amole Gupte, Samir Soni, Gulshan Grover, and Anjana Sukhani. Mumbai Saga is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir under the banners T-Series and White Feather Films.

Mumbai Saga is a fictional story of the duel between Amartya Rao (John Abraham) and Senior Inspector Vijay Sawarkar (Emraan Hashmi) that explores different tangents of hopes, aspirations, friendships and betrayals against the backdrop of Mumbai in the early 90s. However, most importantly, Mumbai Saga is a tale of the Bombay that it was and the Mumbai that it became.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India said, “We have received a tremendous response and sustained interest from customers for action movies on our service. Mumbai Saga is an exciting addition to an already thrilling line-up on Amazon Prime Video, featuring some of the best stars in Bollywood. Prime Video members across 240 countries and territories will be able to catch this edge of the seat action thriller right from the comfort of their homes within a few weeks after its theatrical release.”

“Mumbai Saga for me is a very special project. A digital premiere on a service as popular as Amazon Prime Video helps us reach a wider set of audience and I am confident that the movie will be enjoyed by action movie lovers across the world.” said, Director, Sanjay Gupta.

“Mumbai Saga is a completely new and refreshing take on an action drama that brings John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi on the screen for the very first time and present them in never-seen-before avatars. The cast, the strong narrative and the backdrop of Mumbai in the early 90s will keep the audiences at the edge of their seats, making it a delightful watch!”

