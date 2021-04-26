Sunny Leone has had a controversial past and it has created a lot of noise. The beauty was a model before turning into an adult star. As per reports, she’s been a part of as many as 42 films, out of which, she starred in 41 herself. But did you know? The actress once shared her take on one night stands. Read on for details.

It all happened when Sunny was busy promoting her film, One Night Stand. The film also starring Tanuj Virwani and Nyra Banerjee in lead, collected a lifetime of 41.9 million at the box office. During the promotions, Leone was put in the spot when she was asked about her take on one night stands.

As per a report by Times Of India, Sunny Leone replied, “I think having or not having a one-night-stand is a very individual choice and I too have had those when I was single. But I have never had a one-night-stand after I got married to Daniel and would never have one either in the future.”

Sunny Leone is married to Daniel Weber. The couple is blessed with three children. They adopted Nisha Kaur Weber when she was just 21-months old. Asher and Noah are two younger boys that they welcomed via adoption.

On the professional front, Sunny has been working on the web series, Anamika.

Talking about Anamika, Sunny Leone in an exclusive conversation told Koimoi, “I am currently undergoing intense training sessions for performing those stunts in Anamika. I am really looking forward to performing some high-voltage action scenes in the web show. As an actor, I keep looking for opportunities that help me move out of my comfort zone. I have always wanted to be a part of an action-based project which is headlined by a woman. Anamika is very different from anything that I have done earlier.”

